Monkeypox and chickenpox: The STIKO chairman comments on a comparison.

A pandemic panic is keeping scientists on topic Monkeypox (Monkeypoxvirus) currently superfluous. A A comparison to the corona virus cannot be drawn for several reasonshow echo24.de has already reported. But what about other known smallpox diseases?

According to the Ministry of Social Affairs of Baden-Württemberg, an infection with the monkeypox virus is similar “other widespread infections such as the herpes simplex virus or the varicella-zoster virus, the causative agent of chickenpox and shingles”. But am I protected if I have already had chickenpox infection?

Does chickenpox infection protect against monkeypox?

Both viruses, chickenpox and monkeypox, can be transmitted through close contact through aerosols and direct contact with affected skin areas. Compared to the SWR STIKO chairman Thomas Mertens commented on a very crucial difference. Mertens: “These are two very different viruses. Despite the name, they have nothing to do with each other.” Protection from a previous chickenpox infection is therefore not given.

chickenpox According to infectionprotection.de Chickenpox is highly contagious. It goes on to say: “They are caused by varicella-zoster viruses and occur worldwide. Infection usually occurs in childhood and is manifested by fever and an itchy rash. Once the disease is over, the viruses remain dormant in the body. They are still among the most common infectious diseases that can be prevented by vaccination.

Chickenpox is therefore a herpes virus. The STIKO chairman classifies monkeypox as “Relatives of the original human pox virus”. However, he is currently ruling out a pandemic: “I don’t think the risk of a pandemic spreading is great.”

Chickenpox and monkeypox: This symptom only occurs with a virus

Compared to monkeypox, chickenpox is also considered to be significantly more widespread and highly contagious. However, the symptoms are quite similar. The exception is the swollen lymph nodes. These usually occur with the monkeypox virus (MPV).