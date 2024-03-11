Chivas's present is one of terror, the club's last three games have been signed with defeats, but it is not only the falls that generate concern, in general, it is the forms. In their visit to Cruz Azul, as in their home games against América and León, Guadalajara was obviously surpassed on the field, in these three games the flock has received 8 goals and they have only been able to score one goal, they are in crisis and continuity of Gago is already questioned.
The coach has been described as the person primarily responsible for the team's crisis and as we have informed you in 90min, the board has the same feeling as the Argentine. Therefore, this week in the duels against America his future could be finalized, including a possible dismissal in case he is again exhibited by André Jardine's men.
Visiting America and regaining the lead in CONCACAF seems like an impossible mission, so perhaps the goal for this match is to avoid being exposed by those from Verde Valle. However, in the Liga MX duel next weekend, victory will be required for the Argentine, because in addition to the pride of the rivalry, Guadalajara is already really playing for the playoff spot, so they cannot leave points on the road and less local. After this duel, a FIFA date is crossed, this break is usually ideal for Liga MX teams to cut technicians.
