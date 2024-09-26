Workers in the Mexican formal sector have access to credits with affordable interest rates and APR requesting this financial tool from the Institute of the National Fund for Workers’ Consumption, better known as Fonacot.

But, in case you are paying a loan requested from the National Institute of the Fund for the Consumption of Workers (Fonacot) and you have lost your job or your income has decreased, you should keep in mind that This organization has solutions to this problem.

In this regard, according to the official Fonacot website, workers who have lost their jobs and are paying the loan to the organization will have to go to the nearest branch of this organization to obtain more information about the different schemes to avoid defaulting on the payment, and they are the following:

*70/30 Plan: Pay 70% of your debt in a single payment, Fonacot will discount the remaining 30% and forgive the interest generated by the late payment of the loan. Applies to those accredited persons who do not have an employment relationship and whose loan is 13 months or more since they received their last payment or persons who are in a non-affiliated Work Center and wish to settle the loan in a single payment.

*20/20/20 Plan: Pay 20% of your debt, the remaining balance is restructured for a period of up to 20 months without interest and for each payment made on time and in the correct manner, Fonacot will be granting you a discount equivalent to 20% and forgiveness of the interest that has been generated by the delay in the payment of the credit. Applies to those accredited persons who do not have an employment relationship or are in a non-affiliated Work Center.

Are you paying a Fonacot loan and you lost your job? Do this/Photo: Fonacot

*50/50 Plan: Pay 50% of your debt in a single payment, Fonacot will discount the remaining 50% and forgive the interest generated by the late payment of the loan. Applies to those accredited persons who do not have an employment relationship and whose loan is 3 years or more since they received the last payment.

The documents that must be presented are the following:

*Current official identification (INE voter registration card or passport).

*Proof of address in the name of the worker for the current or immediately preceding month or two months (water, electricity, property tax, landline or cell phone bill, bank account statement, proof of address with stamp and signature).