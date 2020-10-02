Scammers try different ways to fraud and due to negligence you can become a victim of them. These days, a new way to fraud is ‘SIM Swagimp’. With the help of this, a SIM card of a Victim is cloned and all the messages coming to its number are received by the attacker. In most accounts and banking services, the attacker gets access to OTP for payment and thus empties the account.

The number of times a SIM card is exchanged or cloned is delayed several times and the scammer has plenty of time to clear the Victim’s account. However, there are two ways by which you can find out if you have been made a victim of SIM swap scam. In a post shared by ICICI Bank on microblogging site Twitter, it has been told that how you can avoid this scam and what two things have become important to keep in mind.

It is important to pay attention to two things

The tweet reads, ‘Stay safe and keep banking safely. If network, alerts or calls do not come to your number for a long time, then contact your mobile network provider immediately. The two ways mentioned in the photo shared by the bank, the first of which is to be alerted if the phone does not have network connectivity for a long time. At the same time, the second way is to check whether calls, alerts and messages are coming to your number. If the network and calls-alerts are not coming for a long time, then it can be a SIM swap fraud.

What is SIM swap fraud?

The attacker registers the second SIM of Victim’s number or in many cases from the e-SIM company. After this, the first sim stops working and the Victim’s number becomes active with the attacker. Now whatever OTP comes on the user’s number, the attacker is easily found. During this time, Victim feels that due to any problem, network, calls and messages are not coming to his number. By the time he can understand something, the bank account is empty.