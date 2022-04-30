Sinaloa.- This month of April there has been an intense vaccination day against Covid-19 for the straggler groups throughout Sinaloa, this last day of the month, the IMSS reports the points where they can go for their vaccine in the municipalities of Culiacán, Los Mochis and Guasave.
Culiacan
- Forum
- 9th Military Zone
- International Bus Center
- Vehicle vaccination in Felipe Angeles
- Garmendia Market
The Mochis
- Tianguis Jaramillo
- Square path
- walk square
- the palms square
- IMSS 37 Hospital
- Coppel independence store, Los Mochis
- Square #27
Guasave
- Red Cross
- Town Leyva Solano
- Colonia Angel Flores
- Cologne March 18
- Colonia Infonavit
- Town Ruiz Cortines
Do not forget to go with an official identification (INE, CURP or passport) as well as proof of vaccination in case you have previous doses and respect health measures to avoid contagion.
