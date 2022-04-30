Sinaloa.- This month of April there has been an intense vaccination day against Covid-19 for the straggler groups throughout Sinaloa, this last day of the month, the IMSS reports the points where they can go for their vaccine in the municipalities of Culiacán, Los Mochis and Guasave.

Culiacan

Forum

9th Military Zone

International Bus Center

Vehicle vaccination in Felipe Angeles

Garmendia Market

The Mochis

Tianguis Jaramillo

Square path

walk square

the palms square

IMSS 37 Hospital

Coppel independence store, Los Mochis

Square #27

Guasave

Red Cross

Town Leyva Solano

Colonia Angel Flores

Cologne March 18

Colonia Infonavit

Town Ruiz Cortines

Do not forget to go with an official identification (INE, CURP or passport) as well as proof of vaccination in case you have previous doses and respect health measures to avoid contagion.