Are you looking to study in the United States? Embassy in Colombia made an important announcement

Studying abroad is possibly one of the most recurring dreams of young people and adults today. Besides, USA It has become a very desirable destination thanks to the opportunities that this country offers.

To support these dreams, @educationusacolombia fair announced an academic fair to meet representatives from more than 30 US universities and become familiar with the entire process.

The meeting will take place on September 20. at 5:00 pm at the Hilton Hotel, which is located at Carrera 7#72-41, in Bogotá.

The meeting will end at 8 p.m. that same day and there you will be able to find information about graduate and undergraduate programs and even courses to learn English in more than 30 universities.

Admission is free, but to attend, those interested must carry out a procedure previously.

How can you register for the event?



It is only necessary to enter this link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/feria-educationusa-2023-bogota-tickets-678757490927 and thus set aside the place to attend the fair.

Family members of interested parties may also attend.

