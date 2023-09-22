Jalisco bet on one application and digital platform to obtain safe work and local in the state.

Jalisco Works is a app and internet platform where Jalisco residents can find a job from 17 years old.

The application was created by Government of Jalisco Next to the Secretary of labor and social securitywhere they offer a “secure and fast link”.

Through the platform You can access various employment options depending on the filters of the desired job.

“Our goal is that you, as a job seeker, find the space according to your skills, training and location”, they describe on the platform.

On the platform you can both search for work and offer vacancies in a local company or business.

In addition, on the employment section portal there are tips, recommendations and tips for a more efficient search of vacancies.

To access the platform it is necessary to enter jaliscotrabaja.com.mx and select, if Search for a job or have a vacancy.

If you are looking for work, you must fill out a short questionnaire to later enter the job offers.