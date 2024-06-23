Are you looking for a job? Go to the Querétaro Employment Expo, where more than 1500 vacancies from 35 companies different and for people of any level of education. Here the details.

The State Department of Labor announced the completion of this Querétaro Employment Expo, highlighting that vacancies will be offered with salaries of up to 30,000 pesos per month.

This fair will take place and On June 25 at the Félix Osores Sotomayor delegation, where more than 1,500 vacancies from 35 prominent companies in the region will be offered, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The state Secretary of Labor, Liliana San Martín Castillo, highlighted that this event is an excellent opportunity for the inhabitants of Querétaro, regardless of their level of schooling.

The available vacancies range from positions for people with primary education to a bachelor’s degree, with salaries that can reach up to 30,000 pesos per month.

Among the 35 companies that will be present at the Querétaro Employment Expo are important names such as:

– Brovedani Reme Mexico

– Viñoplastic Injection

– Bimbo group

– Chedraui Stores

– Indorama Ventures Polymers Mexico

– Mexican Ride Control

– Go Global

San Martín Castillo called on all those who are looking for employment not to miss this opportunity.

“Querétaro has been characterized by offering formal and good quality employment. We invite everyone to attend and take advantage of the opportunities that this event offers,” said the official.

To participate in the Querétaro Employment Expo, interested parties can pre-register on the page https://bit.ly/3KfP91w . This pre-registration will allow organizers to more efficiently manage attendance and ensure that all participants have access to available employment opportunities.