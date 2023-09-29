The Ministry of the Interior (Segob) announced, through the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF), a vacancy list to be covered in the Technical Selection Committee of the National Commission to Prevent and Eradicate Violence against Women (Conavim).

Salaries for these jobs range from 24,489 pesos to 97,456 pesos. The five places to be filled are in Mexico City; If you are looking for a job, take note so you know how to participate.

Vacancies and requirements

Of the published offers, two share the same salary of 24,489 gross monthly pesos: head of the department of monitoring and registration of victims and head of the department of restructuring of the social fabric.

In the case of the first, the profile is for a bachelor’s degree, graduate or intern in humanities, psychology, economics, sociology, law and administration. The second is aimed at people who have studied psychology, social sciences, political sciences and public administration, as well as law.

The position as deputy director of victim care, complaints, monitoring and repair of damage is also in the competition, in this case the salary is 36,663 gross pesos. For this position, it is necessary to have a minimum of 3 years’ experience in national law and legislation, public administration, political science, general psychology and general sociology.

While for those who occupy the direction of innovation and strategic promotion of prevention policies, they will be able to obtain a remuneration of 61,412 pesos monthly. In this position, the main function is to ‘ensure that the projects derived from comprehensive public policies coincide with the institutional goals and objectives of Conavim.’

The vacancy that offers the highest payment, 97,456 pesos, is the coordinator of the gender unit of the Segob. To occupy it, it is necessary to have at least 6 years of work experience in public administration, public opinion, national law and legislation, general economics, political science and general sociology.

How to take part?

According to the publication in the DOF, the person to occupy the position is expected to have strategic vision, leadership and negotiation skills.

Among the functions that must be developed is to implement evaluation and monitoring strategies for actions, policies and programs regarding equality between women and men, to ensure compliance with the functions that the national policy confers on the gender unit. .

Details about each vacancy such as education and duties to be performed can be found in in this link

To register as a candidate you need to go to https://trabajaen.gob.mx/ and register an account. For this you need an email and create a password.

Once inside, you will have to download the registration documents, capture the resume and participate in the contests of interest.

