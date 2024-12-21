The quintessential gift-giving season is coming, Christmas, and although we normally focus on family and friends, we may also have to participate in some invisible friend.

Here things get complicated, especially if we do not know the person we are dealing with well. If this person is a woman, you should at least keep in mind what it is that You should never give him a gift.

He Daily Mail has published a report containing the opinion of the etiquette expert Myka Meier founder of Beaumont Etiquette and co-founder of the Plaza Hotel Finishing Program.

If you are a man and you have had to give a gift to a woman, Meier recommends avoiding “intimate or overly personal items like lingerie or anything sexual.”

Meier says it’s also best to avoid weight loss products, anything related to moodsuch as stress balls, clothing in specific sizes, or skin care products aimed at specific problems.

Instead, the etiquette expert encouraged sticking to “neutral and professional gifts that they are appreciated by everyone” to avoid awkward moments in the office.

What if it’s your partner? For those looking for the perfect gift, Myka Meier says it’s best to avoid “anything impersonal or thoughtless” or any article that is chore-based or screams self-help.

Don’t give away a gym membership either, unless the woman in your life has specifically asked you to, because Myka Meier warned that this “may be offensive.”

If you’re a man who thinks your girlfriend might be expecting or wanting an engagement ring, the expert says: “Avoid giving her a gem of any kind if she is waiting for a proposal and is not going to receive it.