In Mexicoa country full of natural wonders and spectacular aquatic destinations, the aerial Flyboard is positioned as an exciting activity that defies gravity.

The Aerial Flyboard is an innovative activity that allows flights up to ten thousand feet high, reaching speeds of up to 150 kilometers per hour.

With ten minutes of autonomy, this exciting sport does not need hoses, since it is propelled by gases through jet propulsion.

If you are looking to live a unique experience in the water, we present you the 8 best places to practice Flyboard in Mexico, where you can glide over the waves and soar through the air like never before.

How does the Flyboard work?

The Flyboard andIt is connected by a long hose to a jet ski. This motorcycle collects water from the bow and, using a turbine, expels it at great pressure from the stern. An extension hose carries that pressure up to the board.

The beaches of Mexico are ideal for practicing this sport (Cabo Hospitality)

On the table, there are boots with nozzles that support the pilot. Under the boots, jets of pressurized water are ejected, which propels the board upwards, allowing flight and the sensation of levitating above the water.

Quintana Roo

Do you want to experience the excitement of Flyboarding in the paradisiacal Mexican Caribbean? In Quintana Rooyou will find a wide variety of options to experience this exciting aquatic activity.

If you are looking for an adventure on your next trip, take Flyboard (Flyboardhero)

From Cancun, with its beaches of crystalline waters, even Playa del Carmen and Cozumel, you can enjoy the best Flyboard offers. With prices starting at $990, this experience is within everyone’s reach.

Baja California Sur

Delve into the waters of the Pacific and discover the magic of the Flyboarding in Baja California Sur. With prices starting at $2,404, you can live a private lesson in Los Cabos or fly for 30 minutes in Playa Medano.

Are you ready to do Flyboard (aquaworld)

The Cabos, Cabo San Lucas and San Jose del Cabo They await you with impressive landscapes to enjoy an unforgettable adventure.

Mexico state

He Mexico state offers a unique experience in Valle de Bravo, where you can fly over the beautiful lagoon and enjoy the adrenaline of the Flyboard.

From $1,690, you can slide through the water and elevate your senses in a spectacular natural environment.

lower california

The coasts of Baja California tThey are also the perfect setting for the Flyboard. In Ensenada and Rosarito, you can rent a jet pack and fly through the sky at prices starting at $2,383. A unique experience that will allow you to see the sea from a different perspective.

Warrior

In the warm waters of the Pacific, Acapulco awaits you with its offers of Flyboard from $2,400. Defy gravity in this tropical paradise and live unforgettable moments in the water of Puerto Marques Acapulco.

Mexico City

If you are in the Mexico City and you are looking for an aquatic adventure, you cannot miss the Flyboard on the Tequesquitengo lake. Starting at $2,100, you can fly over the water for an exhilarating escape from the city.

Jalisco

Jalisco offers you the opportunity to combine the Flyboard with a tour in Las Caletas, buffet and drink. From $3,960, you can live a unique experience on the Puerto Vallarta beaches, surrounded by impressive landscapes and extreme emotions.

Morelos

ANDl Lake Tequesquitengo It is the perfect place to enjoy the Flyboarding in Morelos. With a 30-minute offer from $2,500, you can rise above the water and feel like a real dolphin.