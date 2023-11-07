All of Liverpool is focused on the release of Luis Díaz’s father, Luis Manuel Díaz, who was kidnapped on Saturday, October 28 in the department of La Guajira by armed men traveling on motorcycles.

However, the football issue is not left aside and In England there is already talk of the coach who could replace the German Jürgen Klopp, who has repeatedly stated that after Liverpool he will no longer manage any more teams.

Guajiro Luis Díaz and German coach Jürgen Klopp. Photo: Images from the official Liverpool FC Twitter: @LFC

Xavi Alonso, Klopp’s ideal replacement

This Tuesday, the former English football stars, Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer They analyzed the present of the Anfield Road team in the podcast The Rest Is FootballIn the middle of the dialogue, the issue of the German coach’s replacement arose.

For former footballers and now English media commentators, The great candidate to replace Jürguen Klopp is the Spanish Xavi Alonso, a person who already knows the house and who is having an amazing campaign with Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga.

Lineker, legend of the ‘red’s, spoke that the coach who is a sensation in Europe It has two open doors. Real Madrid and Liverpool are targeting Xavi Alonso.

“I think there is a good chance that once Carlo Ancelotti leaves or is fired, as is often the case at Real Madrid, he will end up there as manager of a certain Jude Bellingham. Besides, He could possibly follow (Jürgen) Klopp further down the line. With these things, you always do it, right? “There will always be (Steven) Gerrard,” explained the Englishman.

On the other hand, his partner indicated that “Within 12 months all that could change. But it seems like (Xavi Alonso) is going to be at the top for a long time, right?”

He added: “It’s getting excellent reviews. He has started his career as a coach and manager very well. It won’t be long if you continue before others start looking at you. If they haven’t done it yet and then you never know, right?”

Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool manager. Photo: EFE/EPA/Peter Powell

Jürgen Klopp news at Liverpool

Klopp landed on the Liverpool bench in August 2015 and since his arrival he has washed the face of the club that was sailing aimlessly and led it to win the Champions League and the Premier League.

The German, 56 years old, He has a contract with Liverpool until June 2026, after renewing their relationship last year. However, the former players explain that nothing in football is guaranteed and with Klopp leaving, Xavi Alonso’s best option.

Jürgen Klopp, Liverpool manager.

Xavi Alonso, between Real Madrid and Liverpool

Notably Xavi Alonso knew how to wear the Liverpool colors as a player for five years, so his experience at Anfield is key in the event of taking the bench.

Currently, the Spaniard is surprising with his Bayer Leverkusen, winning nine of his 10 games in the Bundesliga, last weekend he was victorious in his visit to Hoffenheim by 2-3.

