Acatic, Jalisco.- Pass the next weekend or bridge in Jaliscoenjoy the paradisiacal thermal waters of El Venado Ranch in Acatic; a trip that yes or yes you must do.

If you are already tired of stress and want to get out of the routine, there is nothing like enjoy some relaxing hot springsespecially with a beautiful view of woods and lots of vegetation.

The Deer Ranch It is located in the municipality of Acatic, Jalisco, and has 650 hectares of a great variety of flora and fauna.

And if you are adventurous, in this destination you will also find cliffs, dams, ravines, rivers and dams for you to explore and connect with nature.

But what stands out the most about this place are the sources of the hot springs that flow to form three pools and a wading pool; perfect to enjoy with family or with your partner.

There are beautiful ones where you can stay (Facebook: Rancho el Venado)

Next to the pools too there is a picnic area with grills for you to make a roast beef, while you enjoy the scenery.

As if that weren’t much fun, too there is a zip line, quad biking or biking mountain, everything for you to visit this place.

If you don’t have enough time, you can stay, either camping or enjoying some beautiful cabins, suitable for the whole family, since they can be accommodate up to 20 people.

this place is Open every day of the year, from 08:00 to 18:00 hours; the costs are the following:

General admission to spend the day: regular price $150.00, you can bring your own food and drinks (non-alcoholic), you have access to the picnic area with barbecue awnings, tables and benches.

Camping: Regular price $300.00 per person, for one night and enjoy the place for two days; includes access to the thermal water pools without time restrictions.

Rooms per night from $1,200 for two people, with access to the pools; the cabins and rooms increase in price depending on each one.