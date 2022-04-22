if you are looking for job or you would like to join the ranks of the Mexico City police, take note because here we will tell you everything you need to know about the recruitment for new agents Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC-CDMX)

To begin, those interested must have from 18 to 35 years of age, not have been convicted of intentional crimes and have a body mass index in the range 18.5 to 30 kilos per square meter.

The minimum height for men is 1.60 meters while for women it is 1.50 meters, those who want to be considered for recruitment must approve the evaluation processes of the Police University.

Read more: Get trained! Get one of the 25 thousand scholarships that Google offers you with certification

Requirements to be a police officer in CDMX

The evaluations have trust control composed of filters medical tests, toxicological, psychological, polygraph and investigation of socio-economic environment. Also, it must pass the Initial Basic Police Training.

Those who apply for recruitment must be Mexican citizens in full exercise of their political and civil rights without having another nationality, those who have dual nationality must report it to the Ministry of Citizen Security.

The minimum schooling It is medium superior level, Ie high school or high school. He must have good conduct and not have been convicted by irrevocable sentence for a criminal offense.

Read more: Young Escribirendo the Future: Request registration period 2022

Nor should it be subject to no criminal prosecution nor have a juvenile record in CDMX or any other entity in the country, even if they have been exonerated of the charges. No history of dismissal in the National Registry of Public Security Personnel.

In the case of men, they must have the National Military Service. Women and men should be in optimal health conditions for activities that demand physical effort. Visual acuity in the range 20/20 to 20/40 is requested

Do not use psychotropic substances, narcotics or others that produce similar effects, in addition, tests must be passed to rule out alcoholism and drug use.

Read more: Record! Mistakes and horrors to avoid when filling out a job application

Documents to be a police officer in CDMX

Applicants must complete a pre-registration online at: aspirantesup.ssc.cdmx.gob.mx. To be delivered in original and two copies, it is requested:

Certified copy of the Birth Certificate

Studies Certificate Middle Level Superior (high school or high school)

Two letters of recommendation regarding the conduct and moral solvency of the applicant, attaching a simple copy of the official identification of the recommenders

Statement signed by the applicant under oath to tell the truth, in which he states that he does not use psychotropic substances, narcotics or others that produce similar effects or that he does not suffer from alcoholism

Passbook National Military Service Freed (for aspiring men only)

Medical certificate certifying good health, issued by a public institution with an issue date of no more than 30 calendar days

Official identification (IFE/INE, Professional Certificate, Passport)

Proof of residence (receipt or home landline record mayor or municipality) which does not exceed two months old

curp

Proof issued by the Secretary of the Comptroller General CDMX where it is proven that you are not suspended or disqualified, nor have you been dismissed or disqualified from the same or another police institution

Proof issued by the Ministry of Public Administration, with which it proves not to be suspended or disqualified from the SSC-CDMX this or another police institution

Two child-sized black and white photographs