if you are looking for employment in Mexicothis could be your opportunity to join the work team of Teslathe company of Elon Musk, who is looking for workers, even “home office”.

The company dedicated to the manufacture of electric cars is looking for Mexican talent, and it is not necessary to leave home to work at tesla.

The home office jobs What does it offer? Tesla They are: Supplier Industrialization Engineer – PCBA, Technical Project Manager, and Supply Chain Manager (ESM).

Tesla offers equality in their employment opportunitiesis committed to diversity in the workplace so no matter your race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, age, national origin, disability, gender identity, or any other factor, you will have the same opportunity as other applicants.

Job at Tesla: Supplier Industrialization Engineer – PCBA

This role involves communicating well with internal and external teams, traveling to vendors in different regions, and making critical decisions on the spot.

The tasks that the supplier industrialization engineer must carry out are the following:

Conduct and implement Design for Manufacturing (DFM) feedback on our design.

On-time delivery performance of suppliers

Supplier quality performance

Production Capacity of Suppliers (Operations Management)

Job Requirements:

– Bachelor’s degree in Industrial, Electrical or Mechanical Engineering

– Practical experience of Design for Manufacturing (DFM) and Design for Assembly (DFA)

– Practical 6 Sigma experience

– Solid knowledge of statistical applications.

– Mechanical background with statistical analysis of tolerance.

– Background of PCBA manufacturing process with practical experience (SMT and Thru Hole)

– Experience in AIAG Core Tools

– Strong understanding of IATF-16949

– Experience in supplier management and development.

– Self-motivated and the ability to work independently

– Hands on and ready to work in a fast-paced environment

– Excellent spoken and written English.

– Domestic and international travel is required (expected 50% of the time) to engage with CMs, sometimes on short notice.

Technical Project Manager, NPI Temp Remote Service Mx

The Technical Project Manager is on the Service NPI team, supporting the Service Supply Chain organization on new product launches as well as continuous improvement programs for Model 3, Model Y, Model S and Model X

TPM works closely with Design Engineering, Service Engineering, Production, Manufacturing and Materials Planning Teams, who act as technical project management leads of a vehicle system to ensure that the supply chain service parts supply is ready for vehicle part changes and new vehicle introductions.

Job tasks:

Head of Technical Project Manager of the vehicle system for the service supply chain

Lead the implementation of new vehicle parts in the service supply chain, in collaboration with the engineering, demand planning, materials planning and GSM teams.

Partner with Design Engineering to develop serviceable BOM for new vehicles, derived from engineering and CAD BOM to determine which parts of the vehicle will be serviced and implemented in the service supply chain.

Review all Engineering and Manufacturing vehicle changes to determine cost, operations, and supply chain impact on the Service organization

Technical analysis of part design changes to determine backward compatibility and substitution relationships, and collaborate with Design Engineering to implement changes to reduce supply chain complexity.

Collaborate with service engineers and engineering technicians to test new designs for serviceability

Perform end-of-life part analysis to reduce obsolescence and identify the most cost-effective supply continuity strategies, and work with planning and business teams to implement them.

Support quality and reliability analysis efforts and part design iteration.

Create, structure, and maintain service bills of material and part attribute values.

Act as an advocate and technical liaison for the Service organization in Design and Manufacturing Engineering NPI activities

Supplier Industrialization Engineer – TLA/PCBA – Cd Juarez

This role involves communicating well with internal and external teams, traveling to vendors in different regions, and making critical decisions on the spot.

Tasks of the position:

Conduct and implement Design for Manufacturing (DFM) feedback on our design

On-Time Delivery Performance of Suppliers.

Supplier Quality Performance.

Production Capacity of Suppliers (Operations Management).

Leading vendor improvements in scalability, cost, and quality.

Facilitate communication and clarification of technical requirements between suppliers and Tesla’s purchasing, quality, and design teams

Responsible for supplier audits to ensure their ability to meet part performance, delivery and reliability expectations.

Collaborate with Design, Quality and Manufacturing of Tesla to determine the ideal performance specifications and vendor metrics.

Responsible for leading, tracking and improving supplier manufacturing process development and preparation for new product launches and design changes.

Guide suppliers in developing exceptionally robust processes and procedures to promote efficient and trouble-free production of high-quality products.

Validate supplier corrective actions involving design and/or process changes to ensure they are robust, sustainable, and implemented for similar potential issues on manufacturing lines and/or suppliers.

Provide information on new or alternative materials to improve design, manufacturing capacity, or cost reduction.

Requirements for this position:

* Bachelor’s degree in Electrical/Mechanical/Industrial/Manufacturing Engineering or evidence of exceptional experience and ability.

Requirements:

* Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical or Mechanical Engineering

* Practical experience of Design for Manufacturing (DFM) and Design for Assembly (DFA)

* Practical 6sigma experience

* Solid knowledge of statistical applications.

* Mechanical background with statistical tolerance analysis, design quality evaluation and improvement technique.

* DFSS experience desired

* Experience in supplier management and development

* Self-motivated and the ability to work independently

* Hands on and ready to work in a fast-paced environment

*Domestic and international travel required (expected 50% of the time) to interact with CMs, sometimes on short notice

Supply Chain Manager (ESM)

The global supply management team is responsible for sourcing, manufacturing development, along with the execution and production of parts specifically related to our vehicles, Tesla Energy, batteries and/or any other intrinsic component for the successful operation of the organization.

Tesla seeks a highly qualified and motivated Supply Chain Manager to support our Operations teams and Contract Manufacturing partners in sourcing components and parts from the direct supply chain.

This role will report to our Group Supply Chain Manager and in parallel be an active supply management resource supporting the various groups within Tesla. You will be a member of our Supply Chain Organization and support the development, implementation and management of strategies to provide Tesla a guarantee of optimal supply, prices, flexibility, quality and delivery performance.

The Supply Chain Manager will build and leverage strong working relationships with each Gigafactory Materials Planning team and key suppliers to ensure cost, quality and delivery targets are met.

The successful candidate will be self-motivated and self-motivated with experience in general supply management.

Tasks of this position:

Responsible for the development, negotiation and management of contract manufacturing partners Tesla existing and developing.

Develop, negotiate, and execute parts and assembly cost strategy. Drive ongoing cost reduction and avoidance initiatives through ad hoc price negotiations.

Lead on-site management of contract manufacturing partners to manage development builds, risk mitigation, and ramp to comply with Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) of Tesla.

. Assess technical and business risks through data-driven analysis and development of robust risk mitigation alternatives.

Supervise the planning of materials (Clear to build), inventory control, analysis and projections of excess and obsolete (E&O), preparation of materials for new products, logistics preparation of the companies of level 2/3 that supply the parts to the companies level 1/2.

Conduct all communications, up and down through the organization; pose key issues and options for resolution to the executive team.

Influence product manufacturing capacity, testing capacity, and supply chain responsiveness in pursuit of low cost and flexibility, while managing quality.

Develop key performance measures for chosen providers and negotiate on multiple variables to award longer-term strategic contracts that result in significant cost reductions and improved service levels.

Manage the relationships and performance of the respective suppliers, including, but not limited to, the resolution of disputes.

Executive management reports. Create and maintain reports and summaries on a regular (weekly/daily) basis to support business growth. Make sure data is accurate and timely.

Job Requirements:

More than 3 years of experience in supply chain management. Knowledge of any of the following is preferred: mechanical subassemblies, housings, castings, plastics, grinding, stamping, CNC, milling, lathes, etc. (may change based on assigned product) Strong communication skills with the ability to work in multinational environments. Driven and motivated by achieving world class goals.

Experience in manufacturing, process engineering, or product development · Ability to multitask, prioritize, and work in an extremely fast-paced environment. · Proficient with Microsoft Office applications, particularly Microsoft Excel. · Orientation to results and attention to detail.

Strong interpersonal skills and ability to present to management. Understanding of cost concepts, cost reduction, modeling, etc. is preferred. Possibility of traveling frequently.

If you were interested in any of these positions and are looking to apply, you can enter from the following link: https://www.tesla.com/es_MX/careers/search/?department=6&site=MX