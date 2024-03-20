Are you looking for a job? Stay tuned, as a Japanese company will come to San Luis Potosi to offer more than 1,500 vacancies for the inhabitants of the state.

The state of San Luis Potosí continues to consolidate itself as a pole of attraction for foreign investment, with the arrival of the Japanese company Taxan, belonging to the Kaga Electronics group.

The company, specialized in the manufacturing of electronic assemblies for the automotive industry, will settle in Potosí territory in the coming weeks, generating more than 1,500 direct jobs for the inhabitants of the state.

The Taxan installation in San Luis Potosí represents an investment of 40.6 million dollars. The Japanese company, with more than 14 plants in the world, seeks to establish a solid presence in the Mexican automotive industry.

In this way, it will offer high quality products backed by Japanese experience and technology. Among its main clients are: Nissan, Mazda, Toyota, Acura, Honda, Infiniti and Konica Minolta.

According to estimates from the Ministry of Economic Development (Sedeco), the Japanese company will create 1,500 direct jobs after its start-up, which represents an important boost to local economic development.

The arrival of Taxan will also strengthen the supply chain of the automotive industry in the region, attracting other companies in the sector and generating new business opportunities.

Currently, the details about the vacancies to join this company have not been released, however, you can keep up to date with their page on Linkedin or at Sedeco.