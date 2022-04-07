Through its official portal, the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi), recently shared several vacancies for work with the institution if you live inside the Mexico City (CDMX).

However, it should be noted that there are also vacancies for other jobs for the rest of the republic, which you can check by entering through the official portal, https://www.inegi.org.mx/app/spc/plazasenconcurso.aspx/estatusconcursos.aspx

It is important that you take into account that currently the vacancies published by the inegi have published salaries, which vary between 19 thousand and up to 54 thousand pesos monthlyhere we share what are the positions open by the Institute:

It may interest you: Construction of a roof begins on the field of the Benito Juárez ejido in Ahome

Supervisor Liaison.

Subdirectorate for Release of Figures.

Project Coordination Liaison.

Subdirectorate for the Flow of Goods and Services and Foreign Trade.

For people interested in applying to any of the positions indicated, you can check the requirements and benefits that offers vacant house, through the following link https://www.inegi.org.mx/app/spc/plazasenconcurso.aspx/login.aspx.

Here you can see the list of jobs and if you are interested in any you can click on ‘Take part’ or in the call (pdf or word)where the date on which you must apply will be provided, but you must take into account the following information:

Application and curricular evaluation.

Evaluation of technical knowledge.

Interview.

documents

Email

Name and surname

Unique Population Registry Code (CURP)

Federal Taxpayer Registry (RFC).

Bachelor’s degree.

Inegi says that inflation reaches its maximum 7.45%

According to the information shared by the National Institute of Statistic and Geographypoints out that annual headline inflation accelerated for the second consecutive month and placed the 7.45 percent during the month of March 2022, being the highest rate reported since 2021.

According to information from the agency, this is due to the increases in energy and fuels, since among the products with the greatest incidence in the National Consumer Price Index (IPC)domestic LP gas was located with an upward monthly variation of 7.48 percent and the low octane gasoline with 1.99 percent.

It may interest you: They rescue 167 migrants who were hidden in a truck in Puebla

Inflation accelerated during the second month of the current year, which exceeded market expectations. While the Underlying inflationwhich eliminates the prices of more volatile productsreached a level of 6.78 percent.