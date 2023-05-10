Are you looking for a job? In Mexico City 200 vacancies were opened to work in the Electric Transportation System (STE) as drivers of the trolleybus units.

This was announced by the head of government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum In the presentation of the delivery of 17 new trolleybuses as part of the mitigation work for a real estate development in Río San Joaquín, the president of the capital of the country abounded in the need for new drivers for this public transport service.

Claudia Sheinbaum mentioned that the call to hire 200 new trolleybus drivers is open and those interested can call the Locatel telephone number, 55 5658 1111, for more information.

“We require 200 new drivers, it is an open call. For those who want to be a new trolleybus driver in the city, contact Locatel, so that they can go from there and become new drivers”, mentioned Sheinbaum Pardo.

Requirements

Original proof of work experience of at least 3 years in driving large vehicles.

Copy and original of an identification (INE, Passport or professional ID with photograph).

Original and copy of high school certificate.

Original and copy of birth certificate

Copy of proof of address not older than three months (water, electricity or telephone).

Copy of RFC (Proof of fiscal situation).

Original and copy of current type “C” card license.

2 letters of recommendation

Copy of updated CURP

Copy of updated social security number (SSN).

3 child-size photographs in color or black and white with a white background and matte paper finish.

How to apply

If you meet the requirements, go to Municipality Libre 402, San Ándres Tetepilco, Iztapalapa 09440, Mexico City.

For more information you can call 55 5539 2800 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.