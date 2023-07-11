Esteban Andrada arrived as a true bomb for Mexican soccer. And of course, if he came from doing things very well in one of the biggest clubs on the continent. When said signing was announced, there were two reactions from the fans: some jumped for joy and others ranted against the Argentine goalkeeper.
Who jumped for joy? Gang fans.
The offended? The fans of Boca Jrs., who branded him a mercenary and ‘sold’.
However, with the passage of time things have changed. Esteban Andrada has had specific errors when defending the striped goal, to the extent that in the stands more and more are asking for his departure from the albiazul team. And in one of those the wish is granted, because Vélez has set his sights on the former player of the mouth jrs.
“Fortin seeks to strengthen itself under the three sticks and first made an attempt for Andrada, who still has a contract with Rayados until 2025, so they had to negotiate not only with the goalkeeper but also with the team from northern Mexico,” they wrote in TyC Sports from Argentina.
This caused hundreds of fans, perhaps thousands, to begin to speculate about the possible departure of “Sabandija”, and some even launched the name of the striped legend, Jonathan Orozco, as a possible reinforcement of Monterrey in case Andrada decided to take the offer. of the Velez Sarsfield from Argentina.
However, the media itself practically closed the issue, given the economic possibilities of the South American club, which in no way match the demands of the Monterrey Soccer Club.
What will end up happening? Will Esteban Andrada return to his country? And if he leaves, who will replace him?
Is Jonathan Orozco really the goalkeeper that the Gang needs to meet its goals and objectives? Could it be that Monterrey is sinning of nostalgic? Are they not being too strict with Esteban Andrada?
