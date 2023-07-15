Korina Rivadeneira He surprised his followers by revealing that he plans to return to Venezuela, his native country. On this occasion, the model was nostalgic when she remembered the place she saw her grow up and the one she had to leave when she was only 17 years old. The remembered participant of the first season of “The Great Chef: Celebrities” revealed that she will take a trip out of the country with Mario Hart and his children, will they leave Peru permanently?

Will Korina Rivadeneira and Mario Hart leave Peru?

The artist Korina Rivadeneira He showed his desire to return to Venezuela, because it has been a long time since he was last in his country of origin. For this reason, he told in an interview with Wapa.pe that he plans to arrive on Venezuelan soil in the company of his family, since it is a pending that he has to comply with, but it will only be to visit that nation, but not to stay and live.

“What I miss the most is my family, the family reunions, that was my happy moment for me and then I miss the beaches. We are planning a trip because I want them to know, because whenever I talk to him it’s like: ‘He’s going to talk about Venezuela’. And I: ‘But you have to understand me, please! I need you to go!’ So when he goes, he will understand why so much nostalgia”, stated.

Did Mario Hart and Korina have a marital crisis?

A few weeks ago, some users commented that there would be a marital crisis between the car driver and his wife. Therefore, the driver of “send who sends“He decided to clarify the situation and clear up all doubts about their relationship.

“Listen to me, she’s a tough woman. (Does she have her character?) Oh, mom! Really, one tries to reconcile, spoon. I’m softer, I forgive quickly,” he said while stressing that the alleged discussion with his couple was just a joke.

How was the first kiss of Korina Rivadeneira and Mario Hart?

In a past interview with Renzo Schuller, Korina Rivadeneira He said that, despite the fact that at first he had no interest in meeting Mario Hart, his perspective changed completely after their first date, the same one in which he even dared to steal a kiss from him.

“It was night and I told him: ‘Come to my house.’ I was bored. I invited him to my house and he seemed so tender, super respectful, very gentlemanly with me. I said: ‘Bah’. I approached him, he did not kiss me and I blew him the kiss, ”she explained.

Do Korina Rivadeneira and Mario Hart plan to have more children?

Last year, in conversation with La República when she had just given birth to her second child, Korina Rivadeneira He pointed out that he is dedicated to his work projects, so at the moment he had no plans to enlarge the family. It was the last time the model talked about her motherhood.