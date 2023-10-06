Luis Fuentes is not one of the most media players in the game. America clubbut, without a doubt, it is one of the most profitable reinforcements that the Eagles have made in recent years. The left back, emerged from the basic forces of Pumas, arrived, without many reflectors, to the Coapa team in mid-2020 and since then he has played more than 120 games.
In September, the defender turned 37, so it seems that retirement is getting closer. Fuentes has renewed his contract with América, year after year, based on his minutes played and objectives achieved. But how long will he continue in the blue-cream box? This is what is known.
America has had a lot of problems finding a left back. The board brought in Salvador Reyes, from Puebla, a few seasons ago, but he still hasn’t established himself as a starter.
In this sense, Fuentes, who was considered a substitute, has taken over as a starter in Apertura 2023. In a recent interview, the defender spoke about his future and left open the possibility of continuing in Coapa.
“I think it is very clear. I am here to contribute my part and be supportive of my teammates and contribute the little or much experience that I have. And it has been my turn and those with whom I have shared the court and locker room and it is the most important thing and at the end of the day the decision is up to the board.”
– Luis Fuentes
So far it is unknown if the azulcrema board will renew Fuentes for Clausura 2024. The main objective of the board is to hire Omar Campos, left back of Santos Laguna, but so far they have not managed to convince the jewel of the Guerreros .
