Many Latin Americans have the goal of being able to get a job in the United States, since it is well known that jobs in the North American country are much better paid than in Latin Americathat is why a Latin influencer recorded a video where she gave tips to get a job on US territory.

Year after year, month after month and day after day, thousands of migrants venture to travel thousands of kilometers to be able to cross the northern border of Mexico into the United States and achieve better opportunities for their families.

In this framework, it was through the social network TikTok where a content creator of Latin origin gave some advice for all those people from Latin American countries who have the goal of finding a job in the United States.

It was like that Mary Laura Rodriguezwho revealed that he is an immigrant, explained that his status has made it difficult for him to find a job that is consistent with the degree he studied: social communication.

Given the challenges she has faced over several months in the USA, the young woman decided to record a video to show how her job search process has been in that nation.

In the clip uploaded to the Chinese virtual platform, the woman gave tips for a good job interview and how is the way in which American companies question prospects to join the corporate.

“Maintain fluid conversations, of common interest. If the nerves go out of focus, you have to have an alter ego and be extremely nice to recruiters, always. My mom told me that successful people did not try once or twice, but many times and that gave me a little encouragement, ”she details.

We recommend you read:

In this sense, the tiktoker reported that she had to learn English. In addition, she highlighted that she also learned what companies ask for in relation to her profession. Given this, she suggests to all Latinos looking to work in the United States that she become familiar with specialized concepts and termsin addition to trying on several occasions in the company for which they want to work.