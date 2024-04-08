Hamilton only ninth in Suzuka

The 2024 of Lewis Hamilton it doesn't take off, on the contrary. After retiring in Australia due to the knockout of the power unit in Japan, the seven-time world champion did not go beyond ninth place in the finish, a very difficult race for the Mercedes driver who declared that he had several problems in terms of handling after a contact with Leclerc on the occasion of the second start after the accident between Alexander Albon and Daniel Ricciardo which forced the display of the red flag after a few hundred metres.

The Mercedes driver in front of the driving difficulties he also gave way to his teammate George Russell in the first stint and finished the race in ninth position, bringing his tally to just 10 points after four races, a handful of points which is worth ninth place in the rankings with a one-point advantage over Lance Stroll.

Leclerc and Hamilton will be team mates starting from 2025 in Ferrari, a team that is experiencing an excellent moment unlike Mercedes. The 120 points to 34 in the Constructors' standings speak for themselves, according to what the newspaper reported racingnews365.com during the post-race press conference reserved for online and printed media, Hamilton was asked if he was jealous of Ferrari's performance compared to those of Mercedes. “You have no better questions?” Lewis Hamilton replied, then abandoning the press conference which ended like this after two questions (to the first about how the race had gone, Hamilton replied “It was ok“).