“Are you from Bari, are you Italian?”: a reporter for the Apulian broadcaster Radio Selene who was working at the Rigamonti stadium in Brescia on the commentary of the football match between Brescia and Bari was insulted by a fan during the live broadcast. “Yes, I’m Italian, moron”, was the response of the journalist, Luca Guerra, to the provocation.

He then interrupted his speech to comment on what has just happened: “Territorial racism is still part of someone’s mind in 2023, one would want to go home if some moron asks us, ‘are you from Bari, are you Italian?’. But let’s go beyond these morons, which we haven’t shown you otherwise it would have been an undeserved moment of glory for them ”.

The Facebook page of the Radio Selene broadcaster reported the incident in a post, speaking of a “shameful insult of territorial racism”, a “stupid and despicable provocation” launched by a “Brescia fan”.

Guerra then returned to the episode, commenting on social media: “Fifty seconds to understand that there is someone who is still 50 years behind with his brain. I apologize if I said three bad words on the air, it’s not my style. But in the face of such trivial provocations one gets hit.

The useless person on the other end was about my age and giggling, backed up by four other buddies. All Brescia fans. He lost on the field but he had already lost his game with civilization. Good evening and see you never again”.