Mexico.- Falling on the black list of the fearsome “Credit bureau”, is something that many due to carelessness and bad practices in the use of credit cards has happened, this comes to greatly limit the purchasing power of people because some financial institutions Those in this situation refuse to provide this type of service again.

Although this is terrible news for those who prefer to buy items or services for the benefits that the cards provide, the truth is that the options do not end when they fall into the credit bureauWell, there are banks that, regardless of the negative history they give, allow their clients to acquire credit cards.

Credit cards that you can process

Vaxi American Express Card

Vaxi American Express It is a credit card issued by Vexi, a financial institution that issues this type of service. It also operates independently, it does not work with banks, since a large part of its services are supported by Carnet, another Mexican company in financial solutions.

The particularity of this card is that Vaxi does not verify the credit history of the future client to deliver the Vexi American Express. In addition to this, this card offers the same promotions in participating American Epress stores and provides various types of insurance to support your financial operations.

BanBajío Classic Card

The Bajio Bankknown as BanBajio is another of the financial entities that provides credit cards without verifying the negative history of the client.

The BanBajio Classic card provides various benefits, ranging from promotions such as “Months without interest”, points for cash withdrawals and purchases, as well as purchase protection in case you find the item purchased at a lower price within a period not exceeding 30 days among other benefits.

Banco Azteca Guaranteed Gold Card

Like the previous financial institutions, Azteca Bank It also has a Guaranteed Gold Card, which you can request regardless of whether you have a negative history in the Credit Bureau.

Read more: The 5 thousand pesos bill in Commemoration of the Children Heroes. How much is it worth on the Internet?

As mentioned by Ricardo Salinas Pliego’s company, this card has various benefits such as; no annuity, 20% refund on the amount of your first purchase, 1% Refund Program on the total purchases made during the month and 1.5% on purchases made in certain Grupo Salinas stores, among other protection guarantees.