The Cuban astrologer Mhoni Vidente predicted that a singer would be shot dead on stage and with this caused controversy on social networks, he also asked the singer Featherweight cancel your presentation at Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico.

It was reported in several news portals that Featherweight24 years old and originally from Jalisco, would have received threats from a criminal group so that he would not appear in Tijuana, Baja California.

Mhoni Vidente explains that in this situation, Featherweight has much more to lose if he goes ahead with the presentation than if he decides to cancel it, and also mentions that no amount of money justifies him risking his life.

Featherweight. Instagram photo

In his recent predictions, Mhoni Vidente mentioned that a vision let him know that a singer between 22 and 28 years old, would be killed by being shot while on stage.

Featherweightsinger of songs like ‘She dances alone’ and ‘La bebe’, is contemplating a presentation for next October 14, 2023, in Tijuana, and it was recently made public that he would have received death threats so that he would not appear.

At the moment, Featherweight, whose real name is Hassan Emilio Kabande Laijahas not written anything on his social networks about the aforementioned topic.

The discovery of the blanket supposedly appeared in the early hours of this Tuesday, September 12, and in several media it is mentioned that Municipal Police personnel confirmed the arrest of a man at the time he was placing one of the blankets.

Mhoni Vidente said that the letter from ‘El Loco’ would have revealed the murder of a group singer, Furthermore, envy is still the order of the day everywhere.

Mhoni Vidente, one of the astrologers who has millions of followers on social networks, asks everyone to take care of themselves in these difficult times where violence does not stop, especially singers and bands, and hopes that her vision about the murder of a young singer don’t come true.

