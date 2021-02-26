Having trouble getting an appointment to get vaccinated against COVID-19? It’s not the only one. To cope with this situation, some people resort to robots that scan sites crowded websites and send alerts through social networks when vacancies are opened.

They have given relief to those who help their aging relatives find shifts that are in short supply. But not all public health officials think they are a good idea.

In rural Buckland, Massachusetts, two hours west of Boston, a vaccination center canceled a full day of shifts after learning that people from out of town had booked almost all of them in minutes thanks to a twitter alert. In some areas of New Jersey, health authorities added robot blocking measures because, they say, they favor those who have a knack for technology.

What is a vaccine robot?

Robots – basically autonomous programs on the web – have emerged due to widespread exasperation in the online world of shifts to get vaccinated.

Although situations vary by state, people often have to check the sites of multiple providers to see if there are shifts available. Weeks after the start of the vaccination campaign, the demand for vaccines continues to be higher than the offer, complicating the search even for eligible individuals as they have to update shift sites to get a vacancy. When a coveted free turn appears, many discover that it can disappear when halfway to the reserve.

Come back later, says the poster in a vaccination that ran out of shifts, in New Jersey. Photo: AP

The most notable bots scan the websites of vaccine providers for changes, which could mean that a vaccinator is adding new shifts. The robots are typically supervised by humans, who then post vacancy alerts via Twitter or text notifications.

A second type, more worrying for health authorities, is that of “reseller” robots, which could automatically reserve shifts to put them up for sale. So far, there is little evidence that reseller bots are booking shifts.

Are robot alerts useful?

Yes, for the people who use them.

“THANK YOU! THANK YOU! THANK YOU! I GOT A TURN FOR MY DAD! THANK YOU SO MUCH,” Benjamin Shover of Stratford, NJ, tweeted after landing a shift for his 70-year-old father on March 3 with help. of an alert the Twitter account @nj_vaccine.

He was successful a month after enrolling in the New Jersey state online immunization registry.

“He’s not a great techie,” Shover said of his father in an interview. “Also, he has a physical disability and arthritis, making it difficult for him to find an appointment online.”

The robot’s creator, software engineer Kenneth Hsu, said its original goal was to help achieve a turn for his in-laws. Now he and other volunteers have set out on a broader mission: to help others who cannot access New Jersey’s confusing online appointment system.

“They are people who just want to know that they are on a list somewhere and that it is going to help them,” Hsu said. “We want everyone to get vaccinated. We want to see our grandparents.”

What do the health authorities think?

Robots have met resistance in some communities. A robot that alerted Massachusetts residents to a sparsely populated Franklin County vaccination this week caused many people in the Boston area to take available shifts. Local officials canceled all shifts, switched to a private system and spread the news through senior centers and municipal officials.

“Our goal was to help our residents get vaccinated,” said Tracy Rogers, emergency preparedness manager for the Franklin Regional Council of Governments. “But 95% of the shifts that were taken were from outside of Franklin County.”

Union County, New Jersey, put a CAPTCHA in its shift system to confirm the visitors were human, blocking efforts to manipulate it with a robot, said Sebastian D’Elia, a county spokesman.

“When it’s posted on Twitter, only a certain segment of society is going to see it,” he explained. D’Elia said that even when someone is trying to help a person, there are others who are not lucky enough to have someone to help them.

But the person who created a robot that is now locked in Union County, 24-year-old computer programmer Noah Marcus, said the current system isn’t fair, either.

“The system already favored tech-savvy and people who can sit in front of their computer all day, hitting the refresh key,” said Marcus.

D’Elia reported that the county is also scheduling phone shifts to help those with internet problems.

How do they work?

Marcus used the coding language Python to create a program that reviews the website of a vaccination center, looking for certain keywords and tables that indicate new shifts. Other bots use different techniques, depending on how the destination website is built.

This type of information gathering, known as web scraping, continues to be a source of outrage. Scraping is essentially collecting information from a website whose owner doesn’t want it collected, says Orin Kerr, a law professor at the University of California at Berkeley.

Some web services have brought scrapers to justice, claiming that these techniques violate the terms and conditions of access to their sites. A case involving robots scraping LinkedIn profiles is being heard by the United States Supreme Court.

“There is disagreement in the justice on legality of web-scraping“Kerr said.” It’s a murky area. It’s probably legal, but it’s not something we’re sure about. “

What about reseller robots?

The website of a mass vaccination center in Atlantic City, New Jersey, states that its system of vaccination online queues – which makes people wait on the site while slots are assigned – is designed not to hang and prevent robots from hogging “real people’s” shifts. But is that really happening?

Creating a robot that can actually book shifts – and not just detect them – would be much more difficult. And websites often ask for information like birth date of a person to make sure they meet the conditions.

Large pharmacy chains Walgreens and CVS, which are increasingly applying vaccines in the United States, have already reported that they are working to prevent this activity.

Walgreens said it is using cybersecurity techniques to detect and prevent bots and that “only qualified and authorized patients have access to schedule an appointment for the vaccine.” CVS Health said it found several types of automated activities and has designed its shift reservation system to validate legitimate users.

Associated Press

Translation: Elisa Carnelli

