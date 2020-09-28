Becoming a mother for the first time is the most enjoyable experience, but after becoming a mother, many kinds of fears also arise in your mind. One of these fears is the use of cosmetic products for the newborn. In today’s modern era every mother wants her baby to look beautiful and cute. In such a situation, mothers use baby products available in the market very indiscriminately. Whether it is children’s soap, powder, bathfoam, oil, even if it is a lotion.

However, companies selling baby products claim that their products are natural, pure and toxic free, which are safe for the baby, but the fact is that every cosmetic product contains chemicals that harm the baby’s skin and health. . These baby products are so harmful that even a newborn can have severe disease like eczema. So we are going to tell you about some harmful baby products in this article that you need to avoid using.

Powder: Generally, mothers use the most powder to keep the newborn free from freshness and diaper rash throughout the day, but it is harmful for the baby’s skin. Generally, a substance called talc is also found in baby powder, which has also been considered as the cause of cancer in research.

Mineral Oil: Modern mothers today do not use natural household oil to strengthen their children’s bones, but instead use mineral oil. Let me tell you that this oil is made of petroleum, which is harmful to the baby’s skin. Therefore, it is advisable to use coconut, mustard and olive oil for massaging the baby.

Paraben: Paraben has been used since 1920 to date, from baby to beauty products so that the products can last longer. Paraben works to protect against bacteria and mold, but it is harmful for the baby, so whenever buying baby products, buy paraben free. Admittedly, this product will not last long, but will not harm the health of the child.

Perfume: Nowadays, parents have started using perfumes indiscriminately to improve the smell of their child. However, it is advisable to keep perfume away from children as it contains alcohol and various oils which can prove to be harmful for newborn skin.

Baby lotion: There are many types of baby moisturizers available in the market to keep baby’s skin moisturized. But these moisturizers can also cause your child a disease like eczema. Therefore it is always better to choose propylene glycol, glyceryl stearate, oleic acid, stearic acid, isopropyl palmitate, sorbitan stearate, benzene alcohol, benzene, BHT, sodium hydroxide-free moisturizer. However, to keep babies moisturized, you should use olive, coconut or jojoba oil.

Baby Shampoo & Soap: Nowadays, different types of shampoos and soaps are available for children below 3 years of age in the market. However, the companies claim that these shampoos do not contain paraben and sulfate but their claims are sometimes proved to be false. Therefore, you should use homemade shampoo or castile soap. Using soap to wash children can be harmful, so using milk will be good for you.

Baby Diapers: Nowadays, diaper trend has become very high, in such a newborn has to be bothered with diaper rash. To get rid of diaper rashes, you also use rashes cream several times so that your baby does not cry and become irritable, but sometimes children may also have allergies. Therefore, you should use paper towel, castile oil and aloe vera juice. So choose baby products wisely. Because good smelling and cheap baby products can be expensive for your baby!