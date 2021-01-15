He Internet It is already an essential service for many people, especially in recent months, where remote work has become very important due to the pandemic.

If you’re gamer you know that speed is very important to get a good performance in games on-line, and if you live in Latin America surely you suffer very often from its instability.

A list was recently revealed where it was analyzed which was the company of Internet with the fastest service in Mexico, so check if yours is included.

He Internet in Mexico it is not as advanced as in other countries, and regularly, the packages that are available to most consumers do not have as much speed.

Recently the list of the Netflix ISP Speed ​​Index ranking, which classifies providers according to the service they offer.

In this ranking, Izzi It appears in the first place as the fastest service with an average speed of 3.6 Mbps.

Second is Megacable, In third Telecable, in fourth Telmex Infinitum and in fifth Totalplay, who offers an average of 3.4 Mbps to its users.

Izzi celebrated its recognition as the fastest internet service in Mexico

Through a statement published on his official Twitter account, Izzi celebrated this recognition and reiterated to its consumers its commitment to provide the best service, which reached the figure mentioned in the ranking in October 2020.

Something that highlights this analysis is that cable companies were the ones that were positioned in the first places, leaving behind the providers of Internet that uses fiber optics.

Where is your internet company?

