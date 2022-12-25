A Christmas package: you are not entitled to it, but the disappointment is great if you don’t get it. Or if the content does not meet expectations. Readers of this newspaper can have a say in this, it appears after a call. But also: ‘Be glad you get something’.

Companies that give their own stuff away as a Christmas present do not always go down well with the staff. The ANWB that gives vouchers that can only be spent in their own shop. FrieslandCampina handing out a bag with all kinds of dairy products… from FrieslandCampina.

It seems so ungrateful, complaining about something you get for free. Something you are not entitled to. But the expectation is often there at the end of the year that your boss will give you a bonus. Thanks for all your efforts.



Quote

A voucher of 25 euros. We’ve been working hard to deliver the packages for two years now.’ John Bluhem, PostNL employee