Malpensa-Berlusconi, Sala writes to his firstborn Marina

The mayor of Milan Joseph Hall back to the title from Malpensa Airport to Silvio Berlusconi with a post on social media where he directly addresses the former prime minister’s daughter, the firstborn Navy.

“Dear Marina, I have always considered you an intelligent person and your recent statements have confirmed this to me – he writes -. You have experienced first-hand how much your father was loved and hated. But wouldn’t it have been better to wait, to let tempers calm down, to let history read your father’s story more calmly? Why do we have to take sides again so quickly, given the way this decision was made?”.





And then he asks her if “she is really happy that this debate is rekindling immediately”. I ask her this while fully respecting her opinions”. In any case, Roomas he writes the ANSAis convinced that “even the most inattentive citizen would understand that naming Malpensa after Berlusconi it’s a purely political act“.

“We now have confirmation that this act is an initiative of the President of Enaca technical body that should have nothing political about it – he continues -. Among other things, if Enac wants to do politics, what guarantee will the managers of Italian airports have, perhaps those who refer to administrations of center-left?”.

The mayor, reports again the ANSApromises that he will continue “to raise the issue, politely and without disrespect to anyone”, because “it is my duty to do so. As it is certainly my duty to deal with all the other things that concern Milan“.

“Even though I know very well that there is little I can do legally in this matter, I will continue to make my voice heard. Because I believe in the values ​​that led me to be mayor of Milan. And because I do not want the insults that come to me through social media, the provocations of the vice president of the Council (‘think about cutting the grass in Milan instead of Berlusconi’) – he concludes – the gratuitous statements of the president of ENAC himself, who publicly calls me a hypocrite, should prevail over my will”.