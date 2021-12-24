The year-end holidays promise to bring millions of people to the roads. It is always recommended to check the car: check the brakes, oil, engine water to avoid heating, the signaling mechanisms (headlights, lights, arrow) and the condition of the tires. It is also important to pay attention to possible fines, especially those that can suspend the National Driver’s License (CNH).

The new Brazilian Traffic Code (CTB), in force since April this year, establishes some rules for fines that remove the right to drive a vehicle. The most common is the accumulation of points during 1 year, which used to be 20 points, but has been moved to the current limit of 40 points.

+ Government offers up to 40% discount on traffic tickets; understand

See how CNH can be suspended:

– Limit of 40 points, for the driver who does not commit any serious infraction in 12 months;

– Limit of 30 points, for the driver who commits a very serious infraction in 12 months;

– Limit of 20 points, for the driver who commits 2 or more serious infractions in 12 months.

Another way of suspending the CNH is through the so-called “self-suspension infractions”:

– driving under the influence of alcohol: 12-month suspension;

– Refuse breathalyzer test: 12-month suspension;

– Driving threatening pedestrians or other vehicles: suspension for 2 to 8 months;

– Play race: suspension from 2 to 8 months;

– dangerous maneuver: suspension for 2 to 8 months;

– Failure to provide assistance in an accident: suspension for 2 to 8 months;

– Do not take safety measures at an accident site: suspension for 2 to 8 months;

– Not facilitating the work of the expert in an accident: suspension for 2 to 8 months;

– Refuse to move the vehicle in an accident: suspension for 2 to 8 months;

– Not providing information to the police report in an accident: suspension for 2 to 8 months;

– Force passage between vehicles: suspension for 2 to 8 months;

– Overcome police blockade: suspension for 2 to 8 months;

– Speed ​​above 50% of allowed: suspension for 2 to 8 months;

– Riding a motorcycle and moped without a helmet with a visor or goggles: suspension for 2 to 8 months;

– Riding a motorcycle carrying a passenger without a helmet: suspension for 2 to 8 months;

– Riding a motorcycle juggling (ramping): suspension for 2 to 8 months;

– Riding a motorcycle with headlights off: suspension for 2 to 8 months;

– Transporting children under 7 years old on a motorcycle: suspension for 2 to 8 months;

– Interrupt traffic on the road without authorization: 12-month suspension;

– Arrange road interruption without authorization: 12-month suspension.

When the driver is punished for losing his driver’s license, he can take a hook from 6 months to 1 year, with a worsening in cases of recidivism. In these cases, the driver can earn another 8 months without the document or up to 2 years of standstill.

The CTB is not so direct when it comes to suspension time, and the transit authority is the one who will define the period for blocking the CNH. The criteria vary from case to case, but it is generally considered the seriousness of the infraction, the circumstances in which it was committed and the driver’s background.

Here are 5 unexpected fines to avoid on roads:

1 – Transit up to 20% above the maximum allowed speed

Average infraction with a fine of R$ 130.16 and 4 points on the CNH, according to the Brazilian Traffic Code (CTB).

two – Headlight off during the day.

If you are caught with the light turned off outside the city, the fine will be R$ 130.16 and 4 points on the CNH. Violation considered serious.

3 – Speed ​​20% to 50% above the maximum allowed on the lane. More frequent during overtaking actions, the infraction is considered serious, with a fine of R$ 195.23 and 5 points in the portfolio. If the speed exceeds 50% of the speed limit, the infraction becomes very serious, the driver receives 7 points on the driver’s license, and the fine will be R$880.4, with the risk of immediate seizure of the license.

4 – Overtaking in a prohibited or dangerous location.

Considered a very serious infraction by the CTB, the fine can reach R$ 1,467.35, with a double value for drivers who repeat the infraction, during a 12-month period, and 7 points on the CNH.

5 – Driver or passengers without seatbelts.

The infraction is considered serious, with a fine of R$ 195.23 and 5 points on the CNH.

See 7 unusual fines

1 – Closed curves

There is a serious infraction (five points on the CNH plus R$195.23 fine) for those who do not brake before a sharp curve in the road. An attitude that seems normal, but the difficulty of inspection and interpretation of the context can be a problem.

2 – Beep

Whoever honks the horn between 10 pm and 6 am may be surprised with a light fine (three points on the CNH and R$ 88.38 fine).

3 – Vehicle without fuel

Forgot to refuel and the car ran out of gas? Average infraction: four points on the CNH and a fine of R$130.16;

4 – Wet pedestrians on the road

Going through a puddle and splashing a passerby is also a medium infraction.

5 – Alarm

If they try to steal your car and the alarm goes off for more than 60 seconds, you might be surprised with a medium infraction.

6 – Beacon

Did you park the car between 50 cm and 1 meter from the guide? Light fine. If you stop the car more than a meter from the curb, it’s an average infraction.

7 – Singing tire

Did you slip the clutch at the time of departure? “Singing” a tire can yield a very serious fine, according to the interpretation of traffic agents: seven points on the CNH and R$293.47 in fines.

Remember that fines are divided into 4 categories:

very serious – BRL 293.47 – 7 points on CNH

Serious – R$ 195.23 – 5 points on the CNH

Average – BRL 130.16 – 4 points on the CNH

Light – BRL 88.38 – 3 points

See too

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Video: Driver leaves Tesla car on autopilot and sleeps on SP highway

+ Food stamps: understand what changes with new rules for benefit



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia most eastern aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Lake Superior: the best freshwater wave in the world?