Good question! Because the cycle path is changing and your Vespa may no longer be the best solution.

You have already seen this Stromer in Wouter’s commuter traffic test earlier this year. In it he set out with an electric scooter, his own car, our Lexus NX 450H endurance tester and this Speed ​​Pedelec (45 km/h electric bicycle).

The bike path changes!

The fact that you read this website does not mean that you are all stuck in traffic jams by car every day. Some of you also do the ‘daily’ commute route with a two-wheeler. This can be done on the road or on the bike path.

A number of rules have changed on that cycle path in recent years and a lot is still to come. The two most important changes are the rise of the E-Bike and the decline of the traditional (moustache) scooter.

The E-Bike is here to stay of course. Once you have made the investment in an E-Bike, you can’t turn it down and we understand why. Pedal assistance up to 25 km/h, without compulsory helmet, without compulsory insurance, without compulsory driver’s license. You could also call it anarchy on wheels, but that applies to the whole of the Netherlands Cycling country..

Do you have to get rid of your Vespa for a Stromer?

As of January 1, 2023 it is mandatory to wear a helmet on a light moped (= moped scooter). This means that one of the few advantages of the moped scooter (25 km/h) compared to the moped scooter (45 km/h) is lost.

It is therefore expected that many scooter owners will have their scooter converted from 25 km/h to 45 km/h. This means that in many places in built-up areas after reversing to 45 km/h you are also ‘banned’ to the road and that the cycle path has been declared a prohibited area for your scooter.

But if you have to ride on the road with a helmet on, wouldn’t it be better to switch to a Speed-Pedelec like the Stromer ST5?

Stromer Speed ​​Pedelec specifications

This speed pedelec uses a Stromer SYNO Sport 850W motor in the rear wheel. It has a 983Wh battery. It has hydraulic disc brakes, with ABS on the front wheel. In addition, we see LED lighting all around and Stromer mounts Pirelli tires specially developed for the speed pedelec.

All this has a price tag of € 10,800, partly due to the optional ABS. But if you want to step up a little lower in the model range. Then you already have a Stromer ST1speed pedelec from approximately € 5,000.

Stromer ST5 in practice

After you cover your daily route with the Stromer for a few days, you will understand where the money has gone. But you also need a few days to understand how to get the most out of the bike and put the least strain on yourself. Let’s be honest. It’s a bike, but the clue is to do as little as possible yourself.

The shifting is done entirely electrically with the Shimano XT Di2 shifting system by means of two buttons on the steering wheel. The only thing you still have to do yourself is to switch back before a traffic light, otherwise it will take you a lot of time to get going again when the light turns green again.

It can also be tempting to drive 45 km/h everywhere in the highest position. But then you demand a lot from the battery and this resulted in us being really at the bottom of the specified 60-180 km range during the test. Admittedly, this test was at 5 degrees outside temperature, so higher temperatures and not wanting to be the first to leave constantly can increase the range towards that 100 km.

You can charge it in about 5.5 hours. For this you can remove the battery or simply charge it in the bike.

The high and wide tires are comfortable, but sometimes at 45 km/h you miss extra suspension that our test sample did not have. The cornering behavior really takes some getting used to. Partly due to the sporty sitting position and of course higher speed than on a normal bicycle, this means that the first 20 bends must be turned at right angles with a little more attention than normal.

In the city, the wide handlebar with the rear-view mirror mounted on it on the bike path is sometimes just TOO wide. huh?! You weren’t allowed on the bike path, were you? Well, in Rotterdam you can apply for an exemption to YET ride on the bike path. With this you promise to drive a maximum of 30 km/h. Is that realistic? In practice you are quickly tempted to drive faster. This therefore appears to be a particularly dangerous incentive for speed pedelecs on narrow cycle paths.

So we also rode the speed pedelec in the autumn months and then you sometimes miss the protection that a scooter could offer. In the summer it is of course wonderful to sit on a bicycle. Then you even take that helmet for granted!

Stromer good alternative to Vespa?

In an ideal scenario, you own a motorcycle license and simply exchange that Vespa for an (electric) scooter in the city. Then you don’t have the problem of going just too slow for the other traffic. Plus you have more protection from the elements than on a bicycle. And in terms of price, you are certainly close to or below the purchase price of this Speed ​​Pedelec.

But we do understand that a Speed ​​Pedelec like the Stromer ST5 can be the solution for ‘commuters’. You actually have the ‘outdoor feeling’ which can be quite pleasant around an office day. You will not be bothered by traffic jams and if, like the average Dutch cyclist, you simply make your own rules at intersections, you can reach your destination surprisingly quickly on many routes.

Thanks to Juizz for providing the Stromer ST5.

Photo credit: Raymon de Kruyff

This article Are you going to trade in your Vespa for this Stromer of over €10k? appeared first on Autoblog.nl.



