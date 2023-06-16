Dio Sousai

Dio Sousa https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/dieo-sousa/

06/16/2023 – 2:30 am

Share



Registration for the National High School Examination (enem) ends this Friday (16), the registration process started on June 5. Those interested must access the participant’s page to register, the fee costs R$ 85. The tests take place on November 5th and 12th.

+ Ubes launches campaign to encourage enrollment of students in the Enem

The enem is the main gateway to higher education. With the exam scores, it is possible to enter public universities and participate in government programs such as Sisu, ProUni and Fies.

Registrations

At the time of registration, the participant must inform the CPF and date of birth on the participant’s page website.

The registration fee, of R$ 85, can be paid by boleto, pix, credit card, current account debit or savings (according to the bank).























