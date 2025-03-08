After a few days after water in almost the entire country, Borrasca Jana arrives in Spain, which will leave a weekend of «abundant rainsas well as snowfall in the mountains». This has been announced by the State Meteorology Agency (Aemet), explaining that this new cold front It will penetrate the peninsula through the northwest to leave a few days with absolutely winter atmosphere, especially in the west peninsular.

Andalusia, Extremadura and Galicia They will be some of the communities where the storm roof more strongly, although they will not be the only ones affected by this Atlantic storm. In the Community of Madrid A especially unstable weekend is also expected, with heavy rains, wind gusts and cold weather that will help lower the temperatures of these next few days.

Informative note | abundant rainfall and intense winds. → The rains will continue on Friday and weekend. The most abundant will affect, especially, the west peninsular and the Pyrenees. → Very strong wind gusts in large areas. pic.twitter.com/gv7qvmxSP – Aemet (@aemet_esp) March 6, 2025

In addition to rainfall and this thermal descent, in Madrid a third protagonist could also arrive: the snow. And, as confirmed by the Aemet forecasts for this Saturday and Sunday, The snow level could go abruptly In the next few hours, leaving some snowfall in the Madrid Sierra and surroundingsas happened last week.

Are you going to snow in Madrid? This is the Aemet time forecast for the weekend

As we have explained before, the arrival of this New Atlantic storms to Spain It will continue to affect the Community of Madrid. The unstable time we have had in previous days will remain throughout the weekend, leaving abundant and intense rainfall In much of the region, in addition to strong wind gusts, both Saturday and Sunday.









Tomorrow Friday at CAM, persistent rainfall in the afternoon in the Sierra, where very strong gusts can be recorded in high areas

On Saturday, persistent rainfall in the Sierra, where very much rules can be recorded in high areas. pic.twitter.com/jhk9jaezax – Aemet_Madrid (@aemet_madrid) March 6, 2025

Associated with this new rainfront we will also have a New thermal descentwhich will precipitate the drop in the snow levels in the next few hours. All this, according to the forecast of the AEMET, will leave snowfall in the main mountain systems of the country, although The most copious will see them in the central system.

As they warn from the agency, throughout the weekend will snow in Gredos and surroundings. It will not be, however, the only mountain range affected by these rainfall: in the Sierra de Guadarrama, between Segovia and Madridthe snow will also make an appearance, so we will have some important snowfall in the Community of Madrid.

More than 30 cm of snow in these areas of the Community of Madrid

As we have explained, this weekend the snow will return to the Sierra de Guadarrama, where a new episode of snowfall is expected throughout these days. In the Madrid mountain range we will see new snow accumulations above 1600 meters On Saturday, although the level could go down as we approach Sunday up to 1200 to 1300 meters.

As they collect in Eltiempo.esin the next few hours we could see “More than 30 centimeters of new snow” above 1900 to 2000 meters. This will not be the only level in which snow sets and let’s see important accumulated: up to 1600 to 1700 metersthey could Ring the 20 centimeters Throughout the weekend.

In the weather portal they warn that, depending on the intensity of precipitation, The snow level could also descend locally up to 1000 meters. It is not ruled out, therefore, that in some Peoples of the Madrid Sierra Let’s look at some snowfall, as happened there last week. Therefore, we could have snow in villages such as Cercedilla, Navacerrada, Bustarviejo or Miraflores de la Sierra.

In the flat areas of the community We will only have intense rainfall, because, although temperatures will be lower than 5 degrees, “We will not have enough cold air in low layers” To set the snow, they have explained since Meteored. Although it seems unlikely that snow in the urban area of ​​the Madrid capital, which we could see throughout Saturday and Sunday are some showers in granulated hail or snow.

Throughout this weekend, drivers are recommended to Extreme precautions in mountain ports Given the possible consequences of this Atlantic storm. With the decrease in temperatures, complications in circulation could occur due to snow accumulation and the possible formation of ice plates, so they recommend being attentive to the weather updates of this episode.