“Are you going to shut up, man?” “Will you shut up, man?” Joe Biden loses his temper over Trump’s continued interruptions.

The format of the first presidential debate was structured in six thematic blocks of 15 minutes, each with a two-minute response for each candidate, after which the discussion on each topic was opened. The candidates for the White House had agreed that each could answer the moderator’s direct questions, but up to 35 times Trump interrupted Biden when this was in use of the floor.



Calls to the order of moderator to Trump Trajectory of The candidates Integrity of the elections Chris Wallace (moderator)

Supreme Court

In the first block Trump interrupted Biden in 15 times, Chris Wallace drew attention to Trump three times and Biden interrupted once to Trump.



"I am the moderator of this debate and I would like you to let me ask you my question." "Are you going to shut up, man?"

“I am the moderator of this debate and I would like you to let me ask you my question” “I am a moderator of this debate and I would like you to let me ask my question” Moderator Chris Wallace asks Trump to let him ask his question.

Covid-19

In the second block, Trump interrupted Biden in 6 times, Chris Wallace drew attention to Trump once and biden cut once to Trump.



"Well, you didn't do very well with the swine flu." "14,000 people died, not 200,000." "Can't you be quiet one minute?"

“Can I get my time back?” “Do I get my time back?” Faced with constant interruptions, Joe Biden even asks for his time back.

Economy

It was the second block with the most interruptions by the president with 9 and in which Chris Wallace He called him more times to order.



"I want them to give me back My time". "It's difficult to say a word with this clown, sorry, this person." "Gentlemen, stop, I hate raising my voice. Why am I going to be different from you?"

“It’s hard to say a word with this clown” “It’s hard to get any word in with this clown” Biden insults Trump after five minutes of continuous interruptions from the president.

“You both have two uninterrupted minutes to answer” “Both sides will get two minutes answers uninterrupted” The moderator reminded Trump of the rules of the debate up to three times.

Race and crime

After the six calls to order from the previous bloc, Trump relaxed the tone a bit and only interrupted the Democratic candidate in Two occasions. The moderator caught his eye twice, plus once to Biden and once to both.



"I sent the Marshals [a Portland] to take care " "President Trump, President Trump!"

Candidates’ career

With the debate drawing to a close, Trump cut Biden twice and was called to order a.



"Your son [Hunter Biden] you didn't have a job until you were vice president." "My son, like many people in their homes, had a drug problem and has overcome it." "I have trouble keeping up with this shouting." "I also have a little problem."

Election integrity

The bloc that could cause more confrontations between the candidates over Trump’s fraud accusations ended with single interrupt and with a Chris Wallace who had to cut Trump to close the debate.