One of the most successful convenience store chains in Mexico is, without a doubt, OXXO; the company of Femsa It has managed to spread throughout the width and length of the Mexican Republic.

And it is that, in addition to the fact that you can buy all kinds of products, from fried foods to cell phones, OXXO stores also offer different types of services of all kinds, one of the most used being the deposit to cards from different banks.

In this sense, if you have ever wondered which banks you can deposit with at OXXO convenience stores, we inform you that you are on the right note, since we will provide you with that information immediately.

First of all, according to what is referred to on the official OXXO website, the services that the branches of convenience stores originating in the state of Nuevo León accept account deposits and credit card payments.

In this sense, if you are going to do a deposit to an account or a credit card paymentthe following are the banks that are accepted in OXXO stores:

*BBVA Mexico

*Santander

*Scotiabank

*Inbursa

*HSBC

*BanCoppel

*Royal Box of Potosí

*Morelia Valladolid Box

*Mexican Popular Fund

* Coexists

*Invex

*BanRegio

*Affirm

* Saldazo

*Falabella

*Autofin Bank

Likewise, according to the OXXO web portal, the following are the maximum amounts that can be deposited per day to said banks: “BBVA México: $19,000; Citibanamex: $18,000; Santander: $10,000; Scotiabank: $17,760, Inbursa: $24,000, HSBC: Credit Card $10,000 and Debit Card $20,000; Caja Popular Mexicana: $20,000; Convive: $5,000; BanCopp the: $5,000; Caja Morelia Valladolid: $20,000; Caja Real de Potosí: Credit Card: $14,000 and Debit Card: $25,000, INVEX: $19,000, Afirme: $5,000 and BanRegio: $27,000.00”.

Lastly, for each operation you carry out, the OXXO stores will charge you 15 pesos commissionThis does not matter to which bank you make the deposit or to which financial institution the credit card. These two transactions can be made from 6 in the morning to 10 at night every day of the year, and the payments are reflected immediately.