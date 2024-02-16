The National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef) has become one of the most important Mexican federal organizations at the national level, given the increase in banking operations and users.

Under this context, through its official social media accounts, the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef) reminded the account holders of BBVA, Santander, Banorte and more what stores like Oxxo, Farmacias Guadalajara and more banking correspondents should not do.

In this sense, according to what is detailed in the post published on the official account of the social network X of the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef), Oxxo stores, Farmacias Guadalajara and more cannot carry out the following actions when bank account holders use their credit cards, debit cards or other banking services:

*Charge unauthorized fees from users.

*Provide financial services on your own account.

*Conditioning any sale of another product or service to the performance of some operation.

*Keep confidential information from the client's card or account.

Are you going to make a deposit at OXXO? Condusef warns clients of BBVA, Banorte and more / Photo: Condusef

What are banking correspondents?

According to the official website of the BBVA bank, banking correspondents are defined as “service points located in stores, where customers can carry out transactions without having to travel to branches of financial institutions.”

In this sense, the Advantages of banking correspondents are the following:

*Extensive opening hours, even on weekends.

*Security in money management and time savings.

*Performing banking operations at no additional cost and easily.

*Transactions are recorded as if the client were in an office or ATM of the corresponding bank.

Are you going to make a deposit at OXXO? Condusef warns clients of BBVA, Banorte and more / Photo: Freepik

Finally, it is worth mentioning that each of the banks that operate in Mexico, whether BBVA, Santander, Banorte or others have their respective banking correspondents, although they may share some of them, so you should be well informed about which ones have the service of a certain financial institution..