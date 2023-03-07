Mexico City.- The president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador questioned the relationship that exists between the former United States attorney, William Barr and the former president Felipe Calderonindicating if you will hire him as a lawyer in your “case”.

Recalling the words of William Barr, assuring that only Felipe Calderón has fought drug trafficking in Mexico, AMLO said that he former US prosecutor I had forgotten that the PAN’s Secretary of Security had just been found guilty of protecting the Sinaloa Cartel.

In this sense, he questioned whether, now that he has returned to his office, Felipe Calderón would hire William Barr as his lawyer in his “case”, assuming that it is related to the trial of García Luna, who will be sentenced next June.

“Could it be that since he is back in his office he is going to take the case to Calderón? They are going to hire him as a lawyer for Calderón or for those who are responsible, here and there, because García Luna can still speak”, declared the president from La Mañanera.

AMLO vs. Barr

Yesterday, López Obrador attacked the former United States prosecutor during the administration of donald trump, William Barr, after he assured that only Felipe Calderón has fought drug trafficking in Mexico.

In his morning lecture, AMLO He mocked the statements of William Barr, who told the current administration of the Government of Mexico to tolerate the insecurity that organized crime has caused in the country.

“The conservatives here also spread a lot, the information media (…) almost all of them, but they also spread that former President Trump’s former attorney wrote an article in the Wall Street Journal talking about how we tolerated drug trafficking groups , that the only one who had confronted the drug traffickers had been Felipe Calderón”, he said between laughs.

Andres Manuel He recalled that the former United States prosecutor blamed him for stopping the capture of Ovidio Guzmán López in October 2019, where it was estimated that there would be more than 200 deaths from the failed operation.

However, the man from Tabasco assured that this mentality should not prevail in Mexico, emphasizing his saying not to fight violence with more violence, in his strategy of “hugs, not bullets.”