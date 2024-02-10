Bruno Pavani Bruno Pavan https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/bruno-pavan/ 02/10/2024 – 13:00

According to a survey carried out by Mercado Pago, the digital bank of the Mercado Livre Group, 40% of those interviewed have participated at least once in street carnivals, with more than 60% of them usually taking their cell phones to the blocks.

Furthermore, the research shows that 1 in 3 uses the device as a means of payment, with the contactless credit card and Pix being the leaders in use, followed by the contactless debit card.

Banks have security devices

With bank accounts increasingly integrated with cell phones, financial institutions are investing in security devices so that customers can enjoy the festivities more peacefully.

Nubank, for example, has Street Mode. The feature allows you to determine in the app a maximum total amount for a transaction via Pix, TED or bank slip when you are not at home or even outside a pre-determined safe environment.

Mercado Pago offers the Trusted Person functionality, which allows you to add another person to your account, allowing them to report, as the owner's representative, cases of theft or loss of the cell phone.

Another new feature this year is the federal government's Celular Seguro platform. The application is downloaded to the cell phone to facilitate the reporting of a robbery or theft from the registered smartphone. When a theft is reported, the device itself, banking applications and any accesses available on the mobile device are blocked.

Expert Fabiana Saenz, director of Anti-Fraud Intelligence at Mercado Pago, listed five tips on how to enjoy the festivities safely.

Beware of banking scams made through phone calls and false promotion links

Be alert when you receive emails, SMS, WhatsApp messages and even calls offering promotions or claiming to be from banks offering advantages related to the date. “Always check who the sender of the message you received is,” he warns.

Go for money bags and fanny packs with zippers and keep them closed.

Handbags, fanny packs, shoulder bags and money bags are essential items for carrying your belongings at Carnival, accessories are essential when it comes to safety.

Take your cell phone with all security functions activated

The cell phone is already part of Brazilians' daily routine and should not be left out of the festivities, after all, that selfie with friends cannot be missed. “Digital payments are a convenience for both consumers and street vendors, as it is fast and secure, however, to prevent access to your data in the event of loss or theft, it is important to use the security functions available on the devices, such as authentication in two factors, registration in the Safe Cellular program facial biometrics using your face or fingerprint to activate the cell phone lock”, explains the specialist.

Be careful with your credit and debit card

“Don’t take all your cards with you, choose just one for the festivities”, highlights the expert. She also states that it is important to check the value on the display before making payment and always confirm the purchase using a password. “With the large flow of people, we recommend that users configure the card to ask for a password”, she points out.

In case of loss or theft, notify your bank and authorities immediately

If you realize that you have lost your cell phone, it has been stolen or a victim of theft, contact your bank via customer service channels, which can be call centers or access to internet banking from another device/platform to request that your account and cards be blocked.