One of the most important financial decisions is, without a doubt, choosing which bank to open an account with or process a credit or debit card, which is why if you find yourself in this dilemma right now, we will tell you which are the banks that operate in Mexico that react best to any problem that arises, according to data from the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (driving).

As we mentioned previously, one of the most important decisions in the financial life of any person is to choose, among the diversity of options, the financial institution where we will process any credit card.

In Mexico, it should be noted that in addition to the information that the banks themselves can provide us and the references that other users can give us, we have the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services, an organization that frequently is informing Mexicans about the services of this industry.

And one of the elements that the Condusef makes known periodically is the User Service Performance Index (IDATU)which refers to the way in which a bank deals with the claims that users present to the agency, regardless of whether the complaint was favorably resolved or not by the financial institution.

Are you going to choose a bank? CONDUSEF tells you which one reacts best to any problem

In general terms, according to the Condusef itself, the IDATU measures how fast and how aware the bank is in dealing with the claims filed against its services.

Thus, according to information published by the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services, the financial institution that reacted most positively to the complaints of its users was, with 46%, BBVA.

Are you going to choose a bank? CONDUSEF tells you which one reacts best to any problem/Photo: PIxabay

Likewise, in the following comparison, the financial institutions are listed, from highest to lowest (from October to December 2022) that reacted faster and more positively to the complaints of their users:

Santander (39%)

HSBC (38%)

Inbursa (36%)

Scotiabank (35%)

Banorte (32%)

Citibanamex (30%)

Azteca Bank (26%)

Bancoppel (25%)

For its part, according to the Codusef, the following, from lowest to highest, are the claims (for every 100,000 contracts) received by banks in the period from October to December 2022:

BBVA (16)

Santander (24)

Banorte (26)

Bancoppel (29)

Citibanamex (34)

Aztec Bank (39)

Scotiabank (39)

HSBC (41)

Inbursa (62)

Lastly, it should be said that the bank that took the least amount of time to respond to its customers’ complaints was Banco Azteca; while, on the other hand, Citibanamex was the financial institution that took the longest to do so.

