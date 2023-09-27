In recent years, as you may have already noticed, it has become fashionable through virtual e-commerce platforms, such as Mercado Libre and Amazon, the buying and selling of Mexican coins and bills.

Under this context, the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef) has sent an important message to citizens who usually buy or sell Mexican bills and coins through electronic commerce platforms.

In this sense, the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef) reminded citizens of the key importance of reviewing all the Security elements that the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) has put it on Mexican bills, and we will tell you below.

As we mentioned previously, in recent years, the practice of buying and selling Mexican coins and banknotes through electronic commerce platforms has become quite popular.

It is in this way that ecommerce sites such as Mercado Libre and Amazon have been filled with publications for the purchase and sale of Mexican coins and bills, where they reach prices of thousands and thousands of pesos.

However, it must be clear that, since the purchase and sale of Mexican coins and banknotes through electronic commerce platforms are not regulated by the Bank of Mexico (Banxico).

Due to the above, it should be noted that in the purchase and sale of Mexican coins and bills, users can be victims of scams and theftso the most advisable thing, in the case of purchasing tickets, is to review the security elements they contain.

According to the publication made by the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef), the following are the Security elements What should be checked on the tickets:

*The texture

*Touch sensitive reliefs

*Perfect registration (look at the bill against the light)

*Watermark (look at the bill against the light)

*Micro-printed thread (look at the bill against the light)

*Security thread (look at the bill against the light) on 20 peso and 200 peso bills

*Transparent window (in 20 and 50 peso bills)

*Increasing folio (except for 20 peso and 50 peso bills)

*Folios

*Element that changes color

*Bicolor butterfly (50 peso bill)

*3D thread (except in 20 peso and 50 peso bills)

*Dynamic thread (except 20 peso, 50 peso and 100 peso bills)

*Multicolor denomination.

Are you going to buy bills and coins? Condusef launches WARNING that will save you THOUSANDS of PESOS/Photo: Condusef

