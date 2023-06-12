What a complicated moment it was that the Mexican goalkeeper lived Oscar Jimenez in this semester that ended with the Eagles of America.
With the return of Guillermo Ochoa to the Old Continent, a golden opportunity presented itself for Jiménez to take ownership. And for the Clausura 2023 Tournament it started from the beginning, however, as the games progressed, errors began to appear and coach Fernando Ortíz had no choice but to send him to the bench.
It was on matchday 10 against Pachuca at the Azteca Stadium where he was a factor in the rival goals, for which América suffered its first defeat in the tournament 3-0. From that moment Jiménez did not receive more minutes.
However, life like soccer tends to give revenge, and everything seems to indicate that it is once again the turn for Jiménez to get rid of the thorn.
America’s starting goalkeeper, Luis Angel Malagon, will be venturing into the Mexican team for the Nations League and Gold Cup, so it will not be available in the Coapa team. It is there where Jiménez could vindicate himself and once again earn the respect of the fans.
In 90min we were able to know that this information had already been received by Oscar Jimenezwho is ready for the challenge and would be the starter at the start of the tournament, as well as in the Leagues Cup where the Coapa squad will be participating.
However, in the event that the Mexican goalkeeper changes his mind and seeks to go out and try new things, the American team would be in serious trouble, since they would have to urgently search for a new goalkeeper.
#staying #future #Óscar #Jiménez #America
Leave a Reply