The midfielder of Club Deportivo Guadalajara, fernando gonzalezhas had an increase in his football level in this tournament since his return to the rojiblanca institution in 2022 and it must be remembered that the player emerged from the basic forces of the rojiblanco team.
The footballer has become one of the key pieces of the team, which is why he has sparked several rumors about his continuity in Guadalajara due to the interest of other clubs and it is that apparently the player would be on loan from Rayos de Necaxa, without However, such a situation would not be correct.
Once the many speculations arose due to the interest of other teams in taking over the services of the containment midfielder, many fans were concerned about the situation, for which a prominent user on Twitter warned of the real status of the rojiblanco and after consulting the account @DraftFutMX severed the following: “The rumors are over! Rubén el Oso González at the time was bought by Chivas, the theme of ‘what if loan’, ‘what if how much is it worth’, no longer applies“.
In the same way, it was verified in one of the most reliable portals on the subject of contracts and market movements: transfer marktto check the status of Fernando Ruben Gonzalez and it was confirmed that he was indeed acquired by Guadalajara in July 2022 and has a current contract with Chivas, so in the event of any interest from any team they would have to offer a good offer for the player, because he will not be a free agent in the summer.
