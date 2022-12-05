The Tigres team is going through a restructuring because after the dismissal of Miguel Herrera and the arrival of Diego Cocca to the team, the players are adapting again to a different football idea than the one they were used to with ‘Piojo’.
The feline preseason began last Monday, when the players reported after their vacation period and traveled to the Riviera Maya on Tuesday, to begin preparation for the Clausura 2023 of the Liga MX and it should be noted that Tigres will have a participation in the Sky Cup that will start in mid-December, so the players do their best to earn a place in the starting 11 of the Argentine coach.
One of the players who has surprised the coaching staff is the Ecuadorian Jordy Caicedo who, a few weeks ago, had a foot and a half out of the cats, and although his departure may materialize, there is no doubt that the player is making his departure difficult, Since what he has shown in the preseason has been to the liking of the technical direction, so his departure is no longer as clear as it was a couple of weeks ago.
“According to people who are close to the team, the South American sees himself as a rookie working a thousand percent, with a great attitude and willing to do everything that Diego Cocca tells him to do in soccer,” says Roberto Flores from Multimedios, sent to the preseason of the feline team.
