Óscar Jiménez arrived at Club América in January 2017 from Jaguares de Chiapas. The goalkeeper has not been able to shine with his own light in Coapa because since his arrival he has been relegated to substitution: first he lived in the shadow of Agustín Marchesín and when he left, and it seemed that he would have an opportunity, Guillermo Ochoa returned.
During the last weeks, the possibility that the second goalkeeper of the Eagles would leave the institution for the Clausura 2023 of the Liga MX had sounded loud. According to the most recent reports, the board is already working on an offer for Jiménez to renew his contract, which expires on December 31, 2022.
According to the reporter Fernando Esquivel, the board will try to extend Óscar Jiménez’s contract since Guillermo Ochoa, the team’s starting goalkeeper, has not yet stamped his signature to renew.
This report indicates that the offer would be for the goalkeeper to spend one more year with Club América. The issue would be resolved until next week. According to this information, the renewal of Jiménez depends entirely on the renewal of Memo Ochoa.
It’s no secret that the 34-year-old goalkeeper is looking for more minutes and with the national team in the team it’s practically impossible for him to get them.
Some squads like Necaxa have shown interest in adding the player from Chihuahua. Will he stay with the Eagles or will he look for new airs in his career?
#staying #America #final #decision #Óscar #Jiménez
Leave a Reply