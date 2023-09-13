Naps planning to travel to the United States from Mexico City, here we reveal to you from Which airport is cheaper to travel to? he Felipe Ángeles International Airport (AIFA) or Benito Juárez International Airport (AICM).

Until recently there was only one viable option to fly from Mexico City to the United States, however, with the arrival of AIFA, another opportunity to reduce costs opened.

Aeroméxico took the initiative and on May 1 became the first airline to operate flights from Felipe Ángeles International Airport (AIFA) to Houston, United States.

Curiously, this The same route is also operated from the AICM. However, what stands out is that the prices offered from the Santa Lucía airport, in Zumpango, are more attractive for passengers.

In a price check carried out on September 12, for a flight dated October 12, the cost of the single flight on Aeroméxico from AICM to Houston is $2,726 in basic fare.

While a flight from AIFA on the same day and with the same airline costs $2,095 in the basic fare; However, there is a promotion in which the classic rate costs $2,004 pesos.

That is to say that, in a basic fare, it would be $631 pesos cheaper to fly from AIFA to the United States than to fly from AICM.

According to figures from the Mexican Transport Institute (IMT), at the end of 2022, the route between Mexico and Houston was the fifth with the highest demand and had an average price of 6,794 pesos for round flights.

For those who prefer low-cost airlines, such as Volaris or Viva Aerobus, AIFA remains the most economical option.

For example, a ticket with Volaris at the AICM costs $2,251 pesos, since the flight costs $1,025 with the TUA of around $1,226, which is still more expensive than from the AIFA.

In the case of Viva Aerobus at the AICM, the ticket costs $1,156 pesos, but with the TUA included of $1,138, it amounts to $2,294 pesos.