When an AMG was still chic. This Mercedes E55 AMG Combi (W211) is for sale.

No hassle with a Christmas tree on the roof. You can just throw that tree in the back of your E55 AMG Combi. Of course you have to buy it. And that is a decision between mind and emotion. This one Mercedes E55 AMG Combi on Collecting Cars namely becomes no reserves offered. In other words, the highest bidder has bought the car. But what exactly are you buying?

The Mercedes-AMG is already in the Netherlands and registered. That saves at least some paperwork. However, you do not buy the freshest E55 in the world. For example, the last service was carried out by the owner. Then you would rather read that a specialist is involved. In addition, there have been several years that the car has not been serviced. A saving that you probably understand with a Toyota Starlet, a little less with an AMG.

It has not been ridden very much in recent years. In 2015 there was 151,250 km on the clock. Now 183,628. That is about 4,600 kilometers in the past 7 years. Understandable with a sports car, but with such a practical station you expect a bit more mileage. On the other hand, the interior does not look worn out, given the age of the car.

700 Nm

This generation of Mercedes E55 AMG Combi on Collecting Cars comes with the 5.5-litre supercharged V8. With 476 hp and 700 Nm of torque, it is a torque-rich monster. The rear-wheel drive AMG has a 5-speed automatic transmission. In 4.7 seconds the station sprints to one hundred, the top speed is 250 km / h.

It is not yet a storm for the AMG from 2004. The highest bid is at the time of writing at 7,500 euros. Perhaps you can buy this youngtimer for an apple and an egg. Keep some money in hand for any maintenance and you have a beast of an AMG on your doorstep. And a nice story for Christmas dinner this weekend, because the auction ends tonight.

