Home page politics

From: Daniel Dillman

Press Split

Robert Habeck actually wanted to present the Federal Economic Report. But the economics minister deviates from the script because of Navalny's death.

Berlin – The crime has still not been solved. But the perpetrator is considered to be identified. Hardly any politician or expert in Germany currently doubts that Russian President Vladimir Putin is ultimately responsible for the death of Alexei Navalny responsible for. The still unexplained death of the Kremlin critic continues to concern federal politics even days after it was reported.

Robert Habeck (Greens) himself spoke about the events surrounding Alexei Navalny's death when presenting the federal economic report at the federal press conference. The Federal Minister of Economics was prompted by a question from a journalist from the news portal nachdenkseiten.de. The website generally stands for pro-Russian reporting that defines itself as peace-oriented.

Federal Minister of Economics Robert Habeck also spoke about Alexei Navalny when presenting the annual economic report. © Carsten Koall/dpa

Robert Habeck at the federal press conference: “You’re from Russia Today, right?”

In an analysis for the 20th anniversary, the… Time personal connections of individual editors and guest authors reflection pages and Russia Today Germany (RT DE) on. They called it the portal Time-Authors a “propaganda medium that spreads the narratives of the Putin regime under the guise of peace orientation”. had been founded reflection pages once by SPD members. The portal now maintains a close relationship, especially with Sahra Wagenknecht and the representatives of her newly founded alliance.

It is hardly surprising that Robert Habeck initially responded to the question with a counter question. “You’re from Russia Today, right?” the Federal Minister of Economics wanted to know. The journalist said no and instead highlighted the connection between the founders of reflection pages to SPD veterans like Willy Brandt.

Habeck then briefly addressed the actual question about alleged investigations by the domestic secret service into employees of his ministry. These are completely normal processes in times of the Ukraine war – necessary because Putin is working to destabilize Germany and Europe. Russia achieved strategic successes on the battlefield with the capture of Avdiyika, while the remains of the late Navalny remained missing.

Habeck speaks about the death of Alexei Navalny

Habeck then asked to temporarily move away from the topic of the “Federal Economic Report”. What followed was a clear message to Russia and its sympathizers within Germany. “It is difficult to bear, just a few days after Navalny was murdered, that Russia's rapporteurs here in the country are discrediting liberal democracy in such a way,” said the Federal Economics Minister.

Alexei Navalny is dead: protests, attacks, prison – his life in pictures View photo series

In the Federal Republic of Germany every question should be answered. But something would be different if these questions came from people who had sympathy for a country “where questions are not even allowed to be asked, but rather People who ask questions are locked away or murdered “, said Habeck, who concluded by making it clear: “Then a moral limit has been reached that is difficult to bear.” (dil)