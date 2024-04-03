More and more airlines are making passengers pay for extras. As of today, rolling suitcases and large bags are no longer allowed on the plane for free at Transavia. After RyanAir and EasyJet, this budget airline will now also charge money for taking hand luggage on board. What else is allowed for free? And what other costs do you have to take into account when booking your flight ticket?

